Police: Four teenagers connected to 13 violent robberies in a span of five days in DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Carjacking Task Force say four teenagers are connected to 13 violent robberies across D.C. in a span of five days.

Three teenage girls, ages, 13, 14, and 17 and a 17-year-old teenage boy are facing robbery offense charges after they were arrested Friday evening.

The five-day crime spree involving the four teens from Northeast D.C. ended with their getaway car wrecked in a ditch just outside the Washington VA Medical Center, according to an MPD spokesperson.

According to MPD, the teenagers assaulted their victims, took their property and then fled the scene. The incidents occurred in Northeast and Northwest D.C.

Monday, April 3, 2023:

At approximately 10:47 p.m. in the Unit block of Logan Circle, Northwest

At approximately 11:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of 15th and R Streets, Northwest

At approximately 10:16 p.m. in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast

Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

At approximately 10:09 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Bates Street, Northwest

Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

At approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast

At approximately 10:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast

At approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Eckington Place, Northeast

Thursday, April 6 2023:

At approximately 7:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Girard Street, Northwest

At approximately 7:22 p.m. in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest

At approximately 7:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Friday, April 7, 2023:

At approximately 3:05 p.m. in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 3:12 p.m. in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest

Just before the last incident, police say the teenagers crashed into the back of of a red car that was pushed off the roadway on North Capitol Street Northeast, and then fled the scene.

Thomas Hailu's six-year-old son and the boy's mother were inside the vehicle. "It's very discouraging. It's very sad situation recently happening in D.C. You know, carjacking is getting out of control. These incidents happen time and time again," he said to WUSA9.

As of Friday, the MPD carjacking dashboard shows there have been 167 carjackings this year. That's 26 more than the same time last year.