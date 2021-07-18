Massive Virginia solar plant up and running

The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall. The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A massive Virginia solar plant that drew a flood of opposition when it was first proposed is now more than half completed and sending electricity into the power grid.

The Free Lance-Star reports the first phases of the Spotsylvania Solar Center are generating 259 megawatts each day, providing power for some of the companies that bought the rights to the energy.