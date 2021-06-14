Wanted suspect who jumped from second story of hospital has been arrested

Police said the suspect was found in the back of a Budget rental truck near the premises of the hospital.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police said they have apprehended a wanted suspect who jumped from a hospital's second-story balcony in order to evade law enforcement.

The chase began when police were first called to Stafford Hospital at approximately 1:30 p.m. with reports that a wanted suspect for two outstanding probation violation warrants — Deandre Alston of Chesterfield -- had been admitted to the medical. Police did not say why Alston had been admitted.

Upon learning of law enforcement's presence, police said the 29-year-old leapt from his second-story hospital room to the ground floor where he then entered the hospital lobby and escaped using the building's front door.

According to the police report, responding deputies began searching the premises and followed a trail path that led to Clark Hill Road. Officers eventually found Alston -- still wearing his hospital band and I.V. port -- in a parked Budget rental truck with the rear door unlocked and ajar.

Alston tried outmaneuvering and escaping responding duties but was ultimately apprehended, police said.

During the confrontation, police added that the suspect continued to resist arrest and assaulted one of the officers who attempted to restrain him. Alston has since been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and tampering with a vehicle.