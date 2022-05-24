Former Spotsylvania band director arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor

Detectives were able to discover evidence that corroborated the alleged crimes of Addair after they interviewed the victim who was a student of Addair.

While employed as a Band Director at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County police say that 41-year-old Ryan Addair had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The alleged crime took place between March 1 and March 30, 2020, at two separate locations. Officials say Addair has not been employed with Spotsylvania County Public Schools since June 30, 2020.

Police say, that an anonymous tip was called into the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services and the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office with someone alleging that Addair had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Officials say that the tip was given to the Sheriff's Office Child Victim Unit immediately to investigate. Detectives were able to discover evidence that corroborated the alleged crimes of Addair after they interviewed the victim who was a student of Addair.

Addair was arrested on May 20 by Henrico County Police on a Spotsylvania Co. warrant. Addair was held in Henrico County before he was then transferred to Rappahannock Regional Jail, officials say.

Addair was arraigned on May 23 in the Spotsylvania Juvenile & Domestic Relations court. Additionally, he received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, officials say.