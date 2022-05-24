18-year-old student stabbed to death in Alexandria shopping center, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old Alexandria City High School student was killed during an off-campus fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center.
Police received a call around 12:26 p.m. to respond to what they called a "large group fight" in the 3600 block of King Street. According to police, the unidentified student was critically injured after being stabbed during a fight that involved 30 to 50 people. The student was taken to a nearby hospital where the student later died from their injuries, according to police.
"We need to come together as a community, we have to recognize and protect each other" Alexandria City Police Captain Courtney Ballantine said. "We asked that anybody have any information reference to this incident to please help us so we can put those folks behind where they need to be in custody."
Alexandria City High School went into "secure the building status" and all after-school activities were canceled.
"This decision was made for the safety and security of our students and staff in response to an incident nearby," the school said in a statement. "'Secure the building' status means that the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while the building remains secured ... The safety and security of our students and staff are a priority. We will continue to communicate to provide families with the most up-to-date information."
Police say they are still investigating the incident and are requesting that anyone who may have information on the incident contact the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-6819 or email Christine.Escobar@alexandriava.gov.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.
