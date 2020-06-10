Sports betting permit applications in Virginia begin soon. It could entice new Washington Football Team stadium

Those places awarded permits by Virginia will reportedly only be given to major league sporting venues and casinos.

WASHINGTON — Virginia will allow businesses and entities to apply for sports betting permits in the Commonwealth starting October 15 and will likely award no fewer than four permits and no more than 12, according to the National Law Review.

Those places awarded permits by Virginia will reportedly only be given to major league sporting venues -- and casinos -- which have expanded in the state in recent years, along with horse racing ventures in the state.

The move from Virginia is a solid one. Both the Commonwealth and Maryland have been vying for sports betting laws that could entice Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team to move its dream of a new stadium to their state. DC, where sports betting has already taken off, also will look to bring the team and its wants for a sports betting friendly stadium.

The Washington Post has reported that Snyder has had more luck in Virginia, and with these bills more confidently in place, it would guarantee the Washington Football Team sports betting permits if it wanted one for a new stadium.

This information from the National Law Review also points to that the Virginia Lottery Board has also been in contact already with potential permit applicants.

Sports betting across the DMV has expanded since the Supreme Court decision in that struck down the Bradley Act that had made sports betting in most of the United States illegally since the early 1990s.

Maryland will have a state vote on Election Day in November that could allow the state to do the same as Virginia. Question 2 is what it will show as on state ballots.

DC has two sports betting operations under its District run system. One in-person betting station is at the Capitol One Arena in Chinatown, while the GAMBETDC app that runs through the District's government, gives players an online option.