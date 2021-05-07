Police: Man dead after he was shot several times in Fairfax County

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man was found dead Friday morning near the Chantilly Shopping Center in Fairfax County, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Drive just before 5 a.m. after a community member called police reporting a man shot and on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult Hispanic man dead with several gunshot wounds, Fairfax County Sgt. Hudson Bull said.

Detectives are at the scene canvassing the area for evidence and are reviewing surveillance cameras. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said they are hoping cameras may have captured something.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time. Police want to notify the family before releasing the victim's name.

The events leading up to the possible shooting remain unclear. Police have no information on a motive.

This incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone who has information about this shooting to contact police or the county's Crime Solvers.