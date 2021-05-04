Man shot by FBI agent outside CIA headquarters dies

The FBI said law enforcement officers shot an armed man outside the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in McLean Monday.

MCLEAN, Va. — A man who was shot by an FBI agent when he showed up armed outside the CIA's headquarters in Mclean has died, according to an FBI statement.

Both the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" located outside of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to statements from both federal agencies. A statement from the FBI's Washington field office said a man emerged from his car with a gun. The FBI said the man was wounded when law enforcement officers "engaged" with him and that he had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Local law enforcement was also part of the response, according to the CIA. Pictures from the scene outside the CIA Headquarters show multiple law enforcement vehicles surround the vehicle outside of the main gate.

Shortly after 12:30 Tuesday, the FBI tweeted out that the man had died at the hospital from his injuries.