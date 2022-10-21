Voters in Fairfax, Prince William counties were sent incorrect voting information

The announcement about the misprint was made almost a month after the start of early voting.

VIRGINIA, USA — Thousands of voting notices in two local Virginia counties were sent with the wrong information due to a printing issue, according to a statement from Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals.

After the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to registered voters across the state. A second batch of 176,000 notices were sent to registered voters whose original notice did not include their town district number or who had a P.O. Box.

But, due to a printing issue, some of those notices had the wrong polling place locations, according to Beals.

The Virginia Department of Elections determined that voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna experienced the issue of having incorrect voting location information on their notices.

The Prince William County and Fairfax County Registrars are now working on sending out corrected notices to all voters affected by this issue.

This announcement about the misprint was made on Oct. 20, just a little more than two weeks away from Election Day, and almost a month after the start of early voting.