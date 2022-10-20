Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton debates Republican challenger Hung Cao in Leesburg.

LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate.

"Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country, and you are my hero. This is I fought for this country," said Cao in his opening statement.

Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao of Purcellville, told the Loudoun Chamber, which put on the debate, that he stood for government de-regulation in nearly every way of life:

"Never has government been able to come in and tell you when you can open your business, who you let in, what you check in the door, what they stick in their face, or stick in their bodies. These are our businesses, we built with our own hands."

Representative Jennifer Wexton of Leesburg, stood on returning $15 million to Loudoun and surrounding county residents through constituent services while previewing her next lawmaking push: "It’s time that we get some sort of immigration reform in this country. This is something that should not have been politicized the way it has been. It’s really something that affects us here in Northern Virginia with things like our high-tech workforce."

Cao’s campaign said he had to leave immediately after the debate for family concerns. Rep. Wexton stayed to welcome supporters and take questions:

"I brought all the investments from the infrastructure bill are coming to Loudoun County. I brought back $2 million for the intersection at Loudoun County Parkway and I’m going to continue to do so."