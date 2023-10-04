School shooting threat prompts increased campus security at a Fairfax County high school

Additional security and police officers will be at the school starting Monday, April 10 in response to the threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A threat to shoot up the school after Spring Break was found scrawled in a restroom at a high school in Springfield, Virginia on Saturday.

In response to the threatening graffiti found at John R. Lewis High School, a letter from Fairfax County Public Schools was sent home to parents and guardians.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased security and police presence beginning Monday, April 10 and throughout the week.

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

This morning, we were made aware of graffiti in a restroom with a threat of a shooting "after the break", and on "4/10/23" We understand that students are sharing this on social media. We have notified the Office of Safety and Security and the Fairfax County Police, who have responded and started an investigation. Additional security and police presence will be at the school beginning Monday 4/10/23, and throughout the week after Spring Break out of an abundance of caution during the investigation.

If you or your student has any information to share about this situation, please contact our Office of Safety at 571-423-2000 or through our anonymous safety tip line that you can access online, by text or by phone.

Should we receive any updates during the break, I will send community updates.

Sincerely,

Alfonso G. Smith"