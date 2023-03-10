Gunston Middle School on lockdown for written threat

Officials are asking parents not to come to the school while the lockdown is in place.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A school in Arlington County is on lockdown Friday due to what police are calling a "written threat." The Arlington County Police Department is investigating at Gunston Middle School, located at 2700 S Lang Street in Arlington, and say no injuries have been reported.

In a letter to students and families, Arlington Public Schools confirmed the lockdown was activated out of an abundance of caution."We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders," the letter says.

School leaders asked parents to stay where they are and watch for updates as the situation changes via email and social media. They ask parents not to come to the school.

Specifics about the nature of the threat are not known at this time. So far, no one has been taken into custody, according to police.