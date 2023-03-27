Middle schooler used PowerPoint presentation to threaten violence against 10 classmates, deputies say

Investigators identified the student, only identified as a boy, and say he will face charges such as threats of mass violence.

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County middle school student is facing charges after deputies say he made a PowerPoint presentation threatening violence against 10 classmates.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), deputies were called to Urbana Middle School by the school resource officers Monday around 3:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they learned a student had allegedly threatened violence against 10 other students using a PowerPoint presentation.

Investigators tracked down the student, only identified as a boy, and say he will face charges such as threats of mass violence. There is no information regarding what exactly the presentation said.

The families of the 10 threatened students have been notified. Deputies say there is no current threat against the students at this time.

The juvenile suspect will not be named due to his age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FSCO at 301-600-1046.

