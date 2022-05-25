Registered sex offender caught at bus pavilion, before children school buses arrived

A resident reported Teddy Morrow, 45, was hanging around the bus stop and is a registered sex offender.

Deputies arrested a man who is a registered sex offender after he was seen allegedly loitering near a bus stop in North Stafford.

Officials say someone reported seeing a "suspicious person" lurking around a bus stop in North Stafford County just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Deputies claim that they received a tip from someone who believed a man by the name of Teddy Morrow, 45, from Orange, Virginia was hanging around a bus stop and could be as a registered sex offender.

As deputies began to try to speak with Morrow, he reportedly gave them a false identity. Stafford Deputies checked their DMV records to try to find his photo and to definitively say if the man they were speaking with was Murrow a registered sex offender in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Sex offender registry, Murrow had his initial registration back in 2015 and was last updated in July 2019. His case was based out of Louisa Circuit Court, for Carnal Knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

As the deputies arrested Morrow, two separate school buses with children onboard arrived at that same bus stop.

Morrow was charged with false identification, obstruction, identity theft, and being a sex offender loitering in proximity to children. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.