13-year-old girl charged after alleged sexual assault reported at Woodbridge middle school

A 13-year-old girl is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault took place in a Woodbridge middle school bathroom.

Police say the incident took place on March 21 at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, VA. but Prince William County Police were not notified by school security until a day later on March 22.

Investigators determined a 13-year-old girl was assaulted by a classmate in a bathroom at the school.

The victim told police that she was pushed against the wall by the girl before she was inappropriately touched.

According to police, the victim was able to break free and then exit the restroom.

The incident continued in the hallway where a verbal altercation began, police say.

The girl accused of the assault and another student outside of the restroom began arguing. Then, another student identified as a 13-year-old boy was hit.

All three students were separated by school officials.

On March 30 the accused student identified as a 13-year-old girl was charged as a juvenile with sexual assault and an additional count of assault.

A court date for the student is currently pending and due to the ages of the students involved, they will not be identified by police.