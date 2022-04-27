Former Wootton High School football coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 minors

Christopher Papadopoulos will be sentenced for sexually abusing two minors who played football at Wootton on July 15.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2020.

A 28-year-old Potomac man who coached varsity football at Wootton High School in Rockville from 2016 through 2020 has pleaded guilty to sexual offense charges, according to Maryland court records.

The news was first reported by Bethesda Beat that the former assistant coach, Christopher Papadopoulos, reached a plea agreement on March 11. In the plea agreement, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually abusing a minor and to a fourth-degree offense of sexual contact. Court records show that charges were dropped for another sexual abuse of a minor charge and a charge for third-degree sex offenses.

Lauren DeMarco, a spokesperson for Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, said in an email to WUSA9 that Papadopoulos will be "placed on the sex offender registry for life."

"He has agreed to waive credit for any time served and is expected to begin his 18-month sentence following the sentencing hearing," DeMarco wrote.

According to online records, Papadopoulos is due in court for sentencing on July 15.

An investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by two juveniles who were coached by Papadopoulos started on Feb. 28, 2020. He was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department on Oct. 12, 2020. At the time, Montgomery County Public Schools suspended football due to COVID-19.

MCPS released a statement to families on Oct. 13, 2020, that said the "alleged sexual contact" between Papadopoulos and former students happened "after school hours and not on MCPS property" in 2017 and 2018.

Charging documents alleged that Papadopoulos made unwanted sexual contact with one of the accusers at his home. The charging documents also say Papadopoulos pressured one of the accusers to send lewd photos, in addition to making unwanted sexual contact with the teen.