Virginia

Virginia State Trooper's car overturns on Interstate 95

The car overturned after being hit during a traffic pursuit, according to Virginia State Police.

VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia State Trooper was taken to a Fairfax hospital after their patrol car overturned on Interstate 95 Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the car overturned after it was hit by another car during a traffic pursuit. The details of how that pursuit started are not available at this time.

The collision happened on Interstate 95 near mile marker 163. 

Officials say the trooper was taken to Fairfax Onova Hospital as a precautionary measure. 

VSP said The suspect continued driving northbound after the crash. Police were able to stop the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 395 near Turkeycock Run. The driver has since been taken into custody.

