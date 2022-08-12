Police: Fairfax hospital caretaker arrested for aggravated sexual battery against patient

The suspect is currently working as a medical technician at a hospital in Arlington County.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated sexual battery that allegedly happened while he was working as a hospital caretaker in Fairfax.

According to police, the victim, who was receiving long-term care at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, reported to a hospital technician on July 7 that his previous caretaker sexually assaulted him in April. The victim stated that the suspect, later identified as Hektor Alvarez, of Falls Church, fondled his genitalia on two separate occasions.

After being notified, the Fairfax County Police Department started their investigation on July 8. Officers were able to determine that Alvarez was employed by Metropolitan Healthcare Services (MHS), a company contracted by Inova to provide sitter services for patients. He is no longer employed by MHS.

After a month-long investigation, Alvarez was arrested for aggravated sexual battery with a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness on Aug. 9, police said.

He has since been released on a secured bond. Detectives learned that Alvarez is currently employed at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington County as a medical technician.

No further incidents have been reported against him.