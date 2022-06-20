Police: Drunk driver arrested, charged in death of man walking dog in Woodbridge

Both the 45-year-old and the Akita pup were pronounced dead after the car ran off the road and onto the sidewalk.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man who was allegedly driving drunk on Saturday in Woodbridge is now the suspect in a crash that ultimately killed a pedestrian who was walking his dog.

On June 18, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the area where the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road near Cape Cod Court.

The car ran off the road, barreling onto a sidewalk where a man was walking his dog. After running into them, the car continued to hit a communications box and a Dominion Power pole, which then snapped and fell into the road.

Responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to the pedestrian until rescue personnel arrived, but 45-year-old Luis Perez died after getting taken to the hospital. His Akita dog, estimated to be between five and seven years old, also died at the scene.

Investigators have since determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as the accused Banze Gentil from Woodbridge, was intoxicated.