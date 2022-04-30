DC Police officer arrested for driving under influence, striking Virginia State Trooper

Police say a Virginia State Police trooper was in an active work zone in his SUV when struck by a BMW.

A D.C. police officer was charged with driving under the influence after striking a Virginia State Police trooper's SUV early Friday morning.

A Virginia State Police trooper was positioned in an active work zone on I-66 west of the I-495 overpass.

Police say the trooper had its emergency lights activated while stationary in a closed and coned off work zone around 12:30 a.m. when a BMW traveling westbound struck the trooper's SUV from behind.

The driver of the BMW, 42-year-old Chad E. Leo of Washington D.C., was arrested for DUI, police said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a hospital. Leo was not injured during the time of the crash.

Police did not release the identity of the Virginia State Trooper.

DC police confirmed Leo is an current police officer in their department.