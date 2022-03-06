DC man charged in fatal DUI crash

A woman from Alabama died at the scene when her disabled vehicle was struck.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a man driving under the influence of alcohol in Fairfax County.

According to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for VSP, the crash occurred Saturday at 9:27 p.m. on Interstate 495 near Exit 174/Eisenhower Ave Connector.

Geller says a disabled Honda CRV was stopped on the westbound shoulder when it was hit by a Buick Verano. The force of the crash caused the Honda CRV to catch fire. Geller said the driver of the CRV had set up flares behind the vehicle and its hazards flashing when it was struck.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as Katherine A. Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. Geller said she was seated inside her vehicle when it was hit by the Verano. Reyes died at the scene.