Police break up fight at football game at Herndon High School

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police were called to Herdon High School Friday night after a fight broke out during a football game.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to the high school on Bennett Street around 9 p.m.

Police say the fight involved students and happened during a football game between Herndon and South Lakes High School.

Investigators have not reported any injuries at this time and no weapons were found. No arrests have been reported at this time.

There is no word on what caused the fight to start.

Fights at high school football games in the DMV region have remained an issue. Earlier this month, a video of a fight after a football game in Montgomery County, Maryland went viral and five students were arrested. The fight caused Montgomery County Public Schools to step in, saying if more incidents continue to happen, the school system would take extreme action and not allow any spectators at games.

