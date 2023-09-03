Police investigating after fight involving Walter Johnson and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School students

A viral video shows the fight between multiple students after a football game Friday night. MCPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a brawl involving multiple students that happened near the Bethesda Metro Station Friday night.

According to police, the fight involved students believed to be from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School. The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, after a football game between the two schools.

Extra officers were already in that area, assigned to assist with the game. Authorities say they did not learn about a viral video depicting the fight until it was brought to their attention Saturday morning.

Police tell WUSA9 that several students have come forward since the incident to file police reports. One Walter Johnson student reported being assaulted and having his shoes stolen after the incident late Friday night, according to police.

The Principals of Chevy-Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School wrote a joint letter to the school communities addressing the brawl. Below is what was said in the letter.

"Dear Members of the Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Communities,

This is a joint message from the principals of Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High Schools. Last night, Friday, September 1, B-CC hosted Walter Johnson for our first football game of the fall season. The game went well and was an exciting match. Our fans and attendees were great and everyone seemed to have a fun evening. The safety plans jointly made by both schools worked

well on campus and all of the fans left school grounds safely.

Unfortunately, after the game there was a large gathering at the Bethesda Metro Station by many B-CC and Walter Johnson students. This gathering turned into fighting, which then resulted in some serious student injuries. This is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

There is also a mention on social media that a student may have been in possession of a weapon; this has not been confirmed and remains a part of the investigation.

The Montgomery County Police Department was engaged immediately and responded. They are currently investigating this incident as are the school administrators. These behaviors by students are dangerous, illegal and completely inappropriate.

As individual students from both schools are identified appropriate disciplinary action, in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, will be assigned

We will be sending more information out to our communities as the administrations from both schools work collaboratively with MCPS security, MCPS athletics and the Montgomery County police to complete the investigation and to help repair the harm that has been done. Together we must help our students understand how such disruptive actions impact our community.

We appreciate the support from our parents and guardians in helping us emphasize to students that their safety is always our priority, and that they play a critical role keeping our school events safe and fun for everyone.

Sincerely,

Shelton Mooney

Principal, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School



Jennifer Baker

Principal, Walter Johnson High School"

MCPD says this is still an active investigation.