x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

83-year-old dies after group is hit by car in Annandale, police say

Investigators believe the driver dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle.

More Videos

ANNANDALE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 21, 2022.

An 83-year-old woman died after a group of people gathered in a parking lot were hit by a car in Annandale, Virginia on May 20. 

According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place when the driver of a car swerved off the road and hit four people standing together in the parking lot. 

Investigators believe the driver dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed a median before hitting the group and driving into a metal fence. Officers say the people were gathered in the parking lot to discuss a community project in the area.

One of the people hit, 83-year-old Eileen Garnett, was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Officials say this incident is the seventh pedestrian-related fatality in the county this year. In 2021, five people died after being hit by cars in the county. 

RELATED: Driver trying to pick up food, drink they spilled loses control of vehicle and hits group of people in parking lot, police say

RELATED: Proposed right on red ban lacks data to support crash claims

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax County hit and run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries | Maryland State Police

So far, no deaths were recorded from the incidents.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.