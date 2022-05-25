83-year-old dies after group is hit by car in Annandale, police say

Investigators believe the driver dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNANDALE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 21, 2022.

An 83-year-old woman died after a group of people gathered in a parking lot were hit by a car in Annandale, Virginia on May 20.

According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place when the driver of a car swerved off the road and hit four people standing together in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the driver dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed a median before hitting the group and driving into a metal fence. Officers say the people were gathered in the parking lot to discuss a community project in the area.

One of the people hit, 83-year-old Eileen Garnett, was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Officials say this incident is the seventh pedestrian-related fatality in the county this year. In 2021, five people died after being hit by cars in the county.