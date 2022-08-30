Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

The police department stated that a person of interest is in custody.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, a victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died due to the shooting incident, according to police. The victim in the case has not been identified.

Officers on scene of a shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Sq Dr in Hybla Valley. The victim was located w/ gunshot wounds to the upper body. Taken to hospital w/life threatening injuries. Person of interest in custody. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/DZOSlO502u — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 30, 2022

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 911.

Officers from the Major Crimes Bureau are working to investigate the shooting and determine the motive, according to officials.

