2 boys charged in Thomas W. Pyle Middle School vandalism cases, police say

BETHESDA, Md. — Two Bethesda boys were charged for three separate vandalism incidents at the Thomas W. Pyle Middle School, according to Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

The vandalism began on Sunday, June 5, around 11:35 p.m. Officers with the Montgomery County Police 2nd District were called to the school for a report of vandalism that just occurred.

The responding officer spoke with the school security who stated they witnessed two boys spray painting graffiti on the back of the school building.

Police say the school security told them that the boys were seen leaving the area on their bikes shortly after the incident.

The second vandalism happened on Saturday, July 20, after officers received a call at the same location. According to MCPD, the responding officer met with the school principal who stated the two boys were seen spray painting vulgarities on the school walls, basketball court, and track.

The principal believed the two boys appeared to be the same vandals involved in the first vandalism at the school.

A month later, on Aug. 21, officers were called to the same school again, and officers found a wall near the baseball field that had been vandalized with spray paint, officials said.

Over the course of the investigation, police say the boys were charged on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 with three counts of malicious destruction of property related to all three incidents.

Police say the teens were released to their parents. The case is being handled by the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services.