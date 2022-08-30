Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate

The gas leak was controlled in less than an hour.

WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak.

At the scene, they evacuated a shopping area and homes nearby. Only one resident and their cat were evacuated from a home in the area as the others were not occupied at the time.

Washington Gas reported to the scene where they worked to control the leak. They were able to get the leak capped before 11:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident. There is no additional hazard to the public and officials have now left the scene. No further information has been released on what caused the leak.

Update large gas leak 23rd & Savannah Sts SE. #DCsBravest standing by as @washingtongas works to control the leak. 1 resident & their cats evacuated. Other homes are unoccupied. Adjacent strip mall also evacuated. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/sOWhdZHeTc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 30, 2022