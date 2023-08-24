Virginia AG opinion backs Youngkin's trans student policies

Several school districts have said they will not comply with the controversial model policies

In the official opinion, Miyares says the policies comply with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX and the Virginia Human Rights Act, and "local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with them."

The 16-page policy focuses on the treatment of transgender students in Virginia schools. Policies include:

For school activities that are separated by sex, student participation will be based on their sex, not their gender identity

Students must use a bathroom that corresponds with their sex. Single use bathrooms should be made available

Parents will be given the right to opt their child out of using sex-segregated bathroom and locker room facilities

Gov. Glenn Youngkin finalized the model policies last month, and since then, several local school districts in Northern Virginia have said they will not enforce them, including Fairfax and Prince William Counties.

“This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children," Miyares said in a statement. "Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government. In fact, the rights of parents are one of our oldest and most fundamental liberty interests. The Model Policies ensure that all students are treated with dignity and that parental involvement remains at the center. These policies are fully compliant with the law, and school boards across the Commonwealth should support and implement them. It's not just common sense, it's the law."

While the opinion says the model policies are compliant with the law, it does not discuss consequences for those school boards that choose not to enforce the policies.

Advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community sharply criticized Gov. Youngkin. Equality Virginia says this is a dangerous and politically motivated decision that singles out transgender youth. The organization called the opinion "cruel."