Virginia middle school teaching assistant charged after punching student in the face, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 58-year-old teacher's assistant in Fairfax County is charged with simple assault after allegedly punching a student in the face during an altercation.

Police say Mohammad Abid of Lorton struck the student with a closed fist on the chin.

On June 9, officials at Walt Whitman Middle School notified authorities after a student was said to have been assaulted by an instructional assistant.

Investigators claim on the day of the assault, the student began arguing with the teacher and flicked his glasses.

This is when Abid hit the student in the chin.

Detectives say the student then slapped Abid in the face before another teacher's assistant was able to break up the fight and separate the two.

Neither the student nor teacher were injured as a result of the assault, police said.

On Friday, Abid was served with a summons releasable warrant for simple assault. No mugshot is available due to summons releasable warrants, according to police.

Anyone with more information regarding this assault is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.