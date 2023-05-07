Police: Man fatally shot on Catholic University's campus

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and the 600 block of Alumni Lane.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the Catholic University campus in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and the 600 block of Alumni Lane.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Acting Police Chief Leslie Parsons said the investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the deadly shooting.

He was identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky.

While the shooting took place on campus, the university says that the victim of the shooting is not associated with the school.

Catholic University issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware that there was an incident of violence that resulted in a fatality this morning at Catholic University. There is no present danger to the University community.

We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. police department to determine what happened. According to MPD, it is believed that the two individuals involved knew each other and this was not a random incident.

MPD is continuing their investigation and we will continue to update the community.

We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred.