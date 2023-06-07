Anne Arundel high school teacher accused of sexually abusing students, holding knife to one's throat

27-year-old Karl Houston Walls was working as a teacher at Northeast High School when officers became away of multiple sexual allegations.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A high school teacher is facing multiple charges after police say he sent sexually explicit text messages, photographs and videos to two students.

According to the Anne Arundel Police Department, 27-year-old Karl Houston Walls was working as a special education science co-teacher at Northeast High School when officers became away of multiple sexual allegations.

In May 2023, two students have come forward to say Walls sent them explicit text messages and photographs/videos. Walls is accused of asking for child pornography from both victims and having sexual contact with them. Some of the sexual assaults and comments reportedly happened on campus.

Police claim in one of the assaults, Walls held a knife against a victim's throat and asked if he should "use it."

Charges were filed against Walls on July 5. He was arrested and is currently in custody. He has been charged with rape second-degree cause to ingest bodily fluids, perverted practice sexual solicitation of a minor, sex abuse of a minor, four counts of fourth-degree sex offense by a person of authority, three counts of second-degree assault, a dangerous weapon with intent to injury, fourth-degree sex offense by a person of authority and second-degree assault.

In a letter to parents, Northeast High School Principal Jason Williams said Walls resigned from his position in May when the school learned of the allegations. He has since been placed in a position in which he has no contact with children, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We have been working with police since the day of the initial allegation and, to the best of our ability, have also been supporting the students in involved this case," the letter reads. "Though school is out for the summer, we have resources available to support any students who have been impacted by this matter or who have a need to discuss their feelings. Should your student need these resources, please call the school and we can make those arrangements for you."

Detectives say there may be more victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (410) 222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at (410) 222-0306.