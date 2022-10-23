Man spotted with gun on high school football field in Arlington after game, police say

Police were sent to Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington Saturday afternoon for a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were sent to a local high school Saturday afternoon after several teens alerted police to seeing a man with a gun on the football field.

Around 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to a late report of a man seen with a gun in the 6600 block of Little Falls Road. At the scene, it was determined that 20 minutes prior, three juveniles saw a man allegedly carrying what appeared to a be a gun in his waistband.

Police say this incident occurred after a varsity football game at the school had ended and most of the people at the game had left. No contact was made between the witnesses and the man allegedly with a gun.

Responding officers conducted a search of the area for the suspect, but did not come in contact with anyone. Police said there was no apparent ongoing threat to the community.

Officers remained on scene for several hours investigating this incident.

