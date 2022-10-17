Maintenance worker arrested for bringing gun inside a DC Public School

The school requested a maintenance worker for repairs, and he showed up to the school with a registered firearm in his bag.

WASHINGTON — A maintenance worker was arrested Monday for bringing a registered gun to a D.C. high school, authorities said.

According to Metropolitan Police Department, the recovery occurred at Anacostia High School after police received a report of a weapon just before 10 a.m.

The school requested a maintenance worker for repairs, and he showed up at the school with a registered gun in his bag. The gun showed up when the worker walked through a metal detector. Police didn't say if the gun was loaded.

The man was placed under arrest for having a firearm on school property, which is not allowed at any D.C. Public Schools campus. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what charges the employee will face at this time. WUSA9 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.