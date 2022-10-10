x
Police: 20-year-old shot on Morgan State Campus unsanctioned homecoming party

Police say the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming "after party." No suspects were immediately identified.
Credit: Morgan State University

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University's campus, Baltimore police said.

Police officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Medics took him to a local hospital.

A police department news release says the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming "after party."

Police didn't immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.

A Morgan State spokesperson told WJZ-TV that the wounded man isn't enrolled as a student at the university.

Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

