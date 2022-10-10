Police: 20-year-old shot on Morgan State Campus unsanctioned homecoming party

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University's campus, Baltimore police said.
Police officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Medics took him to a local hospital.
A police department news release says the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming "after party."
Police didn't immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.
A Morgan State spokesperson told WJZ-TV that the wounded man isn't enrolled as a student at the university.
Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.
