Man shot, killed in apartment complex parking lot in Alexandria; police investigating

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Alexandria Monday evening, Fairfax County Police said.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kings Highway in the front parking lot of Kings Garden Apartments, police said.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has died.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown. Detectives are at the scene Tuesday morning processing evidence and following up on leads.

There is no impact on traffic as the scene has been contained to the parking lot.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

