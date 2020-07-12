Man shot in the head, 15-year-old injured after shooting in Southeast DC

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Harford Street, police say.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is injured after a double shooting Sunday evening in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood, D.C. Police said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, police said. A shot spotter also alerted police after detecting gunshots coming from the area.

At the scene, officers found a man shot in the head and a 15-year-old boy was found around the corner in the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the teen is expected to survive.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unknown.

At this time, there is no lookout for possible suspects following the shooting.

Police are at the scene of the shooting investigating the circumstances and will be there for a daylight canvas.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Branch is investigating the double shooting.