19-year-old found shot behind building in Waldorf dies

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Business Park Court, police say.

WALDORF, Md. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was found shot behind a building in Waldorf Sunday evening, according to Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Business Park Court, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located 19-year-old J’Shaun Jerril Wallace, of Waldorf, behind a building with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers conducted life-saving measures but Wallace was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated shooting.

At this time, there is no information on what led up to the fatal shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Crime Solvers is also offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Detectives are working leads in last night's homicide and Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward. Click here for details https://t.co/ZLpL3Fhy3E — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) December 7, 2020