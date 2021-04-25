Police: One person killed, another suffering from life-threatening injuries after Springfield double shooting

The shooting happened in the 8000 blk of Winding Way Court, according to police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A person has been killed and another has life threatning injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department in a statement on Twitter.

The shooting happened in the 8000 blk of Winding Way Court and a person is in custody due to their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

The person with life threatning injuries has been taken to a hospital in the area, FCPD said.

No further information has been released by officials.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.