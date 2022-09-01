Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot

Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene. At this time, the relationship between the two men is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body on the sidewalk. The victim, identified as 21-year-old D'Mari Norris, of Alexandria, was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

At the scene, a witness held down the suspect, identified as Francisco Juares, of Alexandria, until officers arrived. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department determined that the two men had an interaction which led to the fatal shooting.

Juares was arrested and charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He was held on no bond.

Man arrested for fatal shooting in Hybla Valley. https://t.co/2N3n2GI80e pic.twitter.com/gnkMhwZIsG — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 31, 2022

Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene.

The investigation into the case is still active and ongoing. Detectives are working to determine the motive for the shooting. At this time, the relationship between the two men is unknown.