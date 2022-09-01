Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police.
The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body on the sidewalk. The victim, identified as 21-year-old D'Mari Norris, of Alexandria, was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
At the scene, a witness held down the suspect, identified as Francisco Juares, of Alexandria, until officers arrived. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department determined that the two men had an interaction which led to the fatal shooting.
Juares was arrested and charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He was held on no bond.
Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene.
The investigation into the case is still active and ongoing. Detectives are working to determine the motive for the shooting. At this time, the relationship between the two men is unknown.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-8477 and by web.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.