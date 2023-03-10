Man wanted for robbing a Virginia bank on Monday afternoon

The robbery occurred on Monday, a little after 3:30 p.m. at the Truist Bank in the Battlefield Shopping Center on Edwards Ferry Road NE.

LEESBURG, Va. — The Leesburg Police Department is vehemently searching for a man connected to a bank robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured the alleged robber as the robbery was happening. The suspect looks to be 5-foot-8, medium build, between the ages of 25 and 35 and was wearing a blue surgical mask.

Witnesses say, he entered the bank, demanded cash on a written note, then fled the scene after the teller obliged and gave him the money.

Due to the nature of the crime, Leesburg Police mobilized a large police presence in the area made up of local police, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Virginia State Police, and Loudoun County Police.

The agencies all came together to canvas the area and locate the culprit responsible for the robbery.

As of now the bank robber still remains on the run and the investigation is still active. Leesburg Police and law enforcement are asking the community for help in identifying and locating the robber.