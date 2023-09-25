Man uses ATM to break into bank in Woodbridge

Officers were called to the Burke & Herbert Bank located at 14008 Smoketown Road just after 10:45 p.m. after something triggered an alarm.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a Woodbridge bank through an ATM Saturday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Burke & Herbert Bank located at 14008 Smoketown Road just after 10:45 p.m. after something triggered an alarm.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Hector Manuel Diaz-Gonzalez, inside the bank.

Investigators claim Diaz-Gonzalez damaged an ATM in order to get into the bank. He then allegedly damaged more property inside the building, however, nothing was reported stolen or missing.

While investigating the break-in, police determined Diaz-Gonzalez was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kyle Wilson Elementary School. Detectives say he used stolen credit cards that were inside a backpack taken from the school in May.

Diaz-Gonzalez was previously wanted for robbery, attempted carjacking, carrying a weapon on school grounds, credit card theft, and credit card fraud. He now is charged with armed bank robbery and possession of burglarious tools.