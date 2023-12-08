Escaped Virginia convict carjacked driver in Montgomery Co., police say

Nearly three weeks after he escaped custody, Naseem Roulack reportedly carjacked a woman 127 miles away from the hospital he escaped from.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police say a man who escaped the Virginia Department of Corrections in August carjacked a driver in Gaithersburg weeks later.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack has been on the run from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force since Aug. 12.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run when he escaped custody while getting medical help at St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico, Virginia.

On Sept. 1, nearly three weeks after he escaped custody, Roulack reportedly carjacked a person in the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road in Montgomery County, which is roughly 127 miles away from the Bon Secours Hospital he left.

Officers were called to the area shortly after midnight and learned a woman was sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when someone walked up, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded the car.

Investigators claim that the carjacker is Roulack. He is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 177 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right cheek that says "Cut Throat," a tattoo that says "RIP ish" on his left arm and a tattoo saying "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness" on his right arm.

USMS is offering a cash reward of $5,000 which leads to the apprehension of Roulack. The USMS can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, Maryland website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tips may remain anonymous.

