The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast

“A lot of kids nowadays are suffering, not having money, not having food, not having just, friends or just needing the help,” Artecka Brown said.

WASHINGTON — Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed.

On Saturday, the community and his family honored the life and memory of the late Brown.

“Christopher would want me to do this. I'm so glad I've partnered with so many different organizations in D.C. to help me keep my sons name alive,” Artecka Brown, Christopher's mother, said.

The days have not necessarily gotten easier for Artecka, but her purpose in life since her son was killed has changed.

“Every day, it's like a repeating nightmare. I have five boys, Christopher Brown was my oldest,” she said.

In the summer of 2020, at a large block party, Christopher was shot and killed, at least 21 others were also shot that night.

On Saturday, his family hosted a community day under the foundation bearing his name, Christopher Brown’s Heart Beats.

“Having these community days to honor my son, for D.C. residents all over the ward, to come out and take opportunities to give back. To school supplies, haircuts, raffle giveaways, food and just a lot of resources when it comes to health, when it comes to utility bills, and today we actually have some COVID testing,” Brown said.

Christopher had an infectious smile and loved to dance. It’s what his mother misses the most about him. Seeing other children, just being kids, and being able to provide schools supplies for them, helps Artecka with her ongoing grief.

