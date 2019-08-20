ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man is accused of killing a woman who fell from an upper floor of a hotel in Crystal City.

Police arrested 27-year-old Tebebe Makonnen and charged him with murder in the death of 63-year-old Zelalem Abedje, also of Arlington. The incident happened around 1:38 a.m. on Tuesday at a hotel in the 1300 block of Richmond Highway. Emergency crews found Abedje dead in the lobby after she reportedly fell from a higher floor.

Investigators are still unsure what lead to Abedje's fall and what Makonnen's role was in her death. Abedje's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Makonnen is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on a no bond status.

The investigation remains active and police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza of the department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4171 or rmunizza@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

