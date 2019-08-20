STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Three male teenagers were arrested in connection with the shootings of two other young people at a gas station and convenience store in Stafford County. Deputies say the suspects are students at North Stafford High School.

On Monday deputies arrested a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds in the shooting of 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz and 20-year-old Troy Barnett, Jr., both of Stafford County. The suspects' names will not be revealed due to their ages.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on July 3 at the 5 Twelve in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road. A 911 caller told police two people were shot in the parking lot of the gas station. Deputies arrived on scene to find Gomez-De La Cruz and Barnett Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were unresponsive at the time.

Authorities say Gomez-De La Cruz was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is alive but remains hospitalized. Barnett Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three suspects are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Each of them are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

More than 50 search warrants were activated during the five-week long investigation -- including four for homes in North Stafford on Monday. Deputies found evidence including drugs, firearms and vehicles.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Cameron at (540) 658-4711.

