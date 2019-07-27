SPRINGFIELD, Va. — One person has been charged with second degree murder following a fatal stabbing in Springfield, Va.

One woman is dead and a man has serious injuries following the stabbing.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 6500 block of Loisdale Road.

Police responded to the Hilton Hotel at 6550 Loisdale Road around 3 a.m. for a call for help. When officers arrived, they found a man in a room with upper-body injuries, and Toni Newkirk, 55, from Louisiana, was found dead as a result of the stabbing.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. He had serious injuries, but is now stable.

Police said Newkirk and the man knew each other, and there's no threat to the public safety.

Matthew Cook, 34, from Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder. He's under guard by police as he receives treatment from a hospital. Once he's released, he'll be taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are still investigating the stabbing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

