Judge: Teen who sexually assaulted classmates will not have to register as sex offender

The defense argued registering as a sex offender would get in the way of the boy having a successful life.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Loudoun County teen who sexually assaulted two female classmates will no longer have to register as a sex offender, according to Loudoun County prosecutors.

The unidentified 15-year-old boy pled 'no contest' after he was accused of assaulting a classmate in the girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School and later assaulting a second classmate at Broad Run High School.

A judge found the boy guilty in October and sentenced him to supervised probation until his 18th birthday at a residential placement. The boy was also originally required to register as a sex offender.

According to Loudoun Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj, the teen will no longer be required to register as a sex offender after the boy's attorney filed a motion citing the Commonwealth did not submit a written motion requesting it. The teen's attorney also said the requirement was unusual for someone his client's age.

At a Monday hearing, the defense provided testimony from medical and psychology experts who claim juveniles who receive treatment have a low rate of repeat offenses. The defense also claimed having someone register as a sex offender for life is merely a punishment and does not provide any treatment.

Prosecutors argued that the juvenile could instead be placed on the tier 1 registration for abduction instead of tier 3 for sexual assault. The change would only have him registered until his 30th birthday. However, the defense said the success rates of juveniles on the sex offender registry is lower and the requirement would get in the way of the boy having a successful life.

Ultimately, the judge agreed with the defense and the registration requirement was dropped. The judge also added that should anything change before the boy's 18th birthday the judge may change the ruling.

