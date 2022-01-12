Teen gets probation for sexually assaulting classmates at two different Loudoun Co. schools

The boy will also have to register as a sex offender.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to supervised probation after being found guilty on four charges connected to two sexual assaults that happened at two different Loudoun County schools.

According to the Loudoun Commonwealth Attorney, the unidentified boy will be under supervised probation until his 18th birthday at a residential placement and will be placed on the sex offender registry.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, detectives were made aware by school officials of an assault at Stone Bridge High School on May 28. On July 8, the teen was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy.

A Loudoun County juvenile court Chief Judge Pamela Brooks later found sufficient evidence to sustain two sodomy charges against him for the assault.

On Oct. 6, a female student at Broad Run High School told a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer she had been forced into a classroom, held against her will and inappropriately touched, according to LCSO detectives. The suspect, now 15, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and abduction on Oct. 7.

The teen pleaded no contest to misdemeanor sexual battery and felony abduction in November.

"The judge determined the evidence presented was sufficient for a finding of guilt on both counts," said Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj in court in late October. The ruling was the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty charge.