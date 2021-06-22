Man arrested at Loudoun County school board meeting amid community discussion over the use of transgender pronouns within LCPS

One man was arrested and another man was given a summons as tensions were high during a Loudoun County school board meeting on Tuesday.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One man was arrested and another was issued a summons by police Tuesday evening during a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board meeting about the use of preferred pronouns for transgender students in the district, according to Loudoun County Sheriffs Office (LCSO).

The man arrested was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after officers at the board meeting intervened after this man was acting aggressive towards another attendee, according to LCSO.

The man given a summons was detained after he would not leave the school board meeting room after it had been cleared of public discussion following the ruckus, LCSO said.

The contentious scene at the LCPS school board meeting happened as parents spoke about their opinion on the transgender pronoun discussion, and some about the treatment of Leesburg Elementary School physical education teacher Tanner Cross by the district after the comments he made in late May.

Parents and community members on both sides of the discussion were interactive in the meeting, with some waving red signs and blue signs with Cross's name on it ... and some others waving rainbow/pride flag-colored objects.

The LCPS school board had to stop the meeting multiple times before deciding to end the public discussion portion of the meeting and move on to another topic of discussion that was scheduled.

The school board meeting is one of a few recent gatherings by the district's community and school board last month when Cross made his controversial speech.

"I'm a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa, because it's against my religion," Cross said during a meeting on May 25th. "It's lying to a child. It's abuse to a child. And, it's sinning against our God."

Less than two days after those remarks, LCPS sent Cross a letter, saying he was being placed on paid administrative leave.