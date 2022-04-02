'No students have been arrested' | Loudoun Co. Public Schools denies rumor of legal action taken against maskless students

School officials have said that students who repeatedly refuse to follow the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as wearing a mask, may face suspension.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School officials in Loudoun County are denying rumors that students have been arrested after not following COVID protocols.

According to a letter from Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler, no students have been arrested.

"LCPS does not have the authority to arrest or charge any suspended students or their parents for trespassing," said Ziegler. "Furthermore, LCPS has not requested that local law enforcement charge any student with trespassing in connection with recent suspensions."

The Loudoun County School Board voted 8-1 in favor of keeping kids in masks despite an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin giving parents the authority when deciding whether or not students must come to school masked.

If a student returns to school property while suspended, without permission, that student may be issued a trespassing notice.

"This is standard practice and a warning that appears on all suspension notices," said Ziegler. "Again, students suspended for defiance of COVID mitigation protocols will not be charged with trespassing."

Ziegler explained that LCPS has not requested any law enforcement charge any student with trespassing in connection to the recent suspensions.